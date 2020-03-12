Pop TV to Air 'Schitt's Creek' Special After Series Finale

Pop TV will will air a documentary around its original comedy Schitt's Creek which will premiere after the series' April 7 finale, the network said Thursday.

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt's Creek Farewell will debut immediately following the series finale and will feature never-before-seen footage from the series as well as interviews with cast, creators, journalists, and fans, said the network.

“As we celebrate the end of Schitt's Creek, we couldn’t do it without creating a special TV moment to send this historic series out on top,“ said Brad Schwartz, President, Pop TV in a statement. “This must-watch behind the scenes doc is the perfect way to honor a series that has made an impact in so many people’s lives, with enduring characters and stories filled with heart, humor and honesty that will stand the test of time.”