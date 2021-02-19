HBO Max to Stream Zack Snyder’s 'Justice League' Worldwide March 18

HBO Max announced that it will start streaming Zach Snyder’s director’s cut of Justice League worldwide on March 18.

Justice League was released by Warner Bros in 2017. Fans of the D.C. Comics have been clamoring to see Snyder’s version of the film. He left the production before it was completed and it was finished by Joss Wheedon.

The film--starring Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman--did not do particularly well at the box office.

Restoring the film to Snyder’s version reportedly cost $70 million, with new material filmed last October.

AT&T has been releasing theatrical films from Warner Bros. simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters this year in order to boost HBO Max while theaters operate with limited capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HBO Max said the film will be available in all markets except China, France and Japan.