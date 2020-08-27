HBO Max Renews Cooking Show With Selena Gomez

AT&T's HBO Max said it has renewed Selena Gomez’s cooking show for a second season.

In Selena + Chef, the musician and actress prepares dishes while quarantined in her home with the help and advice of top-flight chefs.

The chefs also highlight different charities each episode.

“We are thrilled to continue the culinary fun of watching Selena in the kitchen on HBO Max. From her chemistry with each master chef to those colorful knives in the first season, we can’t wait to see what delicious surprises she has in store for season two,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

The final four episodes of season one dropped today (Aug. 27) on HBO Max. In those shows, Gomez whips up dishes including Baja-style fried rice, buttermilk fried chicken, fried gnocchi and meatballs with brown butter sauce, pan seared Branzino with spiced tomato-coconut sauce, and even dog treats – Ginger’s peanut butter bacon dog biscuits.

“Learning from some of the best chefs in the world has vastly improved my cooking skills but I have a lot more to learn. I am looking forward to challenging myself in the kitchen on the next season,” said Gomez.

The series is executive produced by Gomez for July Moon Productions, along with executive producers Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Leah Hariton on behalf of Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation.

Gomez is represented by WME, Lighthouse Management + Media, Ziffren Brittenham LLP.