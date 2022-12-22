HBO Max Releases Brand Spot Just As Brand is Set to Vanish

'The Idol' is one of the show highlighted in a new brand spot for HBO Max

HBO Max announced a new brand spot highlighting new shows that will launch in 2023, a year when the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service is expected to rebrand.

Warner Bros. Discovery said it plans to combine its direct-to-consumer streaming services HBO Max and Discovery Plus in the spring .

The company is looking into names for the combined service. Reportedly, the name “Max” is a frontrunner , being vetted by company lawyers. Sub-brand including HBO Max, Discovery, D.C. and Warner Bros. will buttons on the new services user interface.

Until that happens, HBO Max still needs to add subscribers. The streaming service has returned to the Amazon Prime Video Channels store, and a the new brand spot will be up and running.

The spot highlights a lineup of new shows coming to HBO Max in 2023 including The Last of Us, White House Plumbers, True Detectives: Night Country Rain Dogs, Velma, LOve & Death and Full Circle.

It also touts returning shows such as Succession, Perry Mason, The Gilded Age, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Barry, Somebody Somewhere, The Righteous Gemstones Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, And Just LIke That. . ., Our Flag Means Death, July and The Other Two.

The spot notes that all of these shows are "All in one place."

Deep in debt, Warner Bros. Discovery has been removing shows from HBO Max in order to reduce expenses and generate revenue by licensing them to other platforms.

The shows leaving HBO Max include Westworld, season 1 of The Nevers, seasons 1 and 2 of Raised by Wolves, seasons 1 and 2 of FBoy Island, seasons 1, 2 and 3 of Legendary, season 1 of Finding Magic Mike, season 1 of Head of the Class, and season 1 of The Time Traveler’s Wife. ■