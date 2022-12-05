Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Settles on 'Max' for Name of Its New SVOD Rollup, But It'll Have to Fight a Supplement Maker For the Domain
The preferred name of the combined HBO Max and Discovery Plus still isn't official. But if WBD goes with it, it'll have to pry the domain from Max International, a provider of Glutathione, 'the body's master antioxidant!'
Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly leaning into the name "Max" for the upcoming rollup of its HBO Max and Discovery Plus streaming services.
According to CNBC, the moniker is being vetted by company lawyers and remains unofficial.
The combination of the two streaming services, expected to consummate in the middle of next year, is operating under the internal project code name "BEAM," according to the report.
Lawyers are vetting other names, but Max is reportedly the fav.
Citing the same unnamed sources, CNBC also reported that the new UI for the combined services will have an base aesthetic not too dissimilar from Disney Plus, with landing hubs established for distinct brands such as "HBO," "Discovery," "DC Comics" and "Warner Bros."
It should be noted that "Max.com" is currently in use by Max International, a global provider of Glutathione, which the company bills as "the body's master antioxidant."
