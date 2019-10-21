HBO Max Orders Vietnamese Family Series From Lionsgate

AT&T upcoming streaming services HBO Max said it has ordered a docu-series from Lionsgate that follows a multigenerational family from Vietnam that has built a business empire in Houston.

The first season of what currently has a working title of The Ho’s will have eight 30-minute episode that the network said will echo the spirit of the film Crazy Rich Asians.

The Ho family is led by Binh Ho and his wife Hue. They’ve built a multi-million dollar bank, a real estate development company and they and their offspring now enjoy what the network describes as a lavish Houston lifestyle.

“Rarely do you come across a family that is so rich in so many ways – not just in wealth, but in heart, traditions and love for each other,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive VP of original non-fiction and kids programming for HBO Max. “There’s great pride in being a Ho and they are ready to give the world a seat at their luxurious table.”

From Wallin Chambers Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television, the series is executive produced by Katy Wallin and Stephanie Bloch Chambers. Amanda Ly and Rosalina Lydster serve as co-executive producers with casting by Peter Huntley. Wallin Chambers Entertainment and the Ho family are represented by UTA.