HBO Max Orders New ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Series

A new set of Pretty Little Liars is coming to HBO Max.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin got a direct-to-series order from the AT&T streaming service.

The series is based on the books by Sara Shepard and is being executive produced and written by Robert Aguirre-Sacasa and co executive produced and written by Lindsay Calhoon Bring.

The first Pretty Little Liars series was produced for Warner Horizon Television for Disney’s Freeform, known as ABC Family when the show debuted in 2010. It ran through 2017.

The new series features a new set of teen girls who find themselves being tormented by an unknown assailant because of something their parents did two decades earlier.

“Roberto and Lindsay are expanding the Pretty Little Liars universe with more murder, mysteries, and scandal, and we can’t wait,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

“We’re such huge fans of what I. Marlene King and her iconic cast created, we knew that we had to treat the original series as #canon and do something different. So we’re leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements,” said Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers.