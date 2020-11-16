HBO Max Makes Deal For Amazon Fire Carriage

AT&T’s main asset as it pivots its media business to streaming, HBO Max, will be available on the popular Fire TV Platform having hammered out a deal with Amazon.

The company said the HBO Max app will be available on Tuesday.

HBO Max has not yet made a deal with Roku, the other key streaming platform.

When it last reported in October, AT&T said that HBO and HBO Max had 38 million subscribers at the end of the third quarter, up from 36.3 million at the end of June.

“We are very excited that Amazon customers will now be able to enjoy the best-in-class content that lives within HBO Max,” said Tony Goncalves, Head of Sales and Distribution for AT&T's WarnerMedia unit. “Our continued goal is to make HBO Max and its unparalleled content available to customers across all the devices they love. Fire TV is a favorite among customers and we look forward to working with the Amazon team to engage and grow our existing subscriber base by showcasing all that HBO Max has to offer.”

Current HBO subscribers of HBO Max will be able to log in on the HBO Max with the Amazon credentials at no extra cost and be able to view Max programming not available on the original HBO.

“We’ve worked closely with HBO for many years to bring their great content to Fire TV and to make it easier to discover and enjoy with features like search integration, Alexa and personalized recommendations,” said Marc Whitten, VP of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services, “We are excited to continue that partnership with the launch of HBO Max to bring even more incredible content to customers on Fire TV. Alexa, play Raised by Wolves.”