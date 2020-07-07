HBO Max Greenlights Animated ‘Young Love’

New series is based on the short film 'Hair Love.'

AT&T’s HBO Max said it ordered a 12-episode season of a new animated series Young Love.

The series is based on characters from the Oscar-winning short film Hair Love from Matthew A. Cherry and Sony Pictures Animation.

“Hair Love struck a chord that is still resonating deeply with audiences of all ages,” said Billy Wee, senior VP, Original Animation, HBO Max. “Matthew and Sony Animation’s creative voices are a welcomed addition to the HBO Max family and we can’t wait to bring this joyous story to the world.”

The comedy will look at the Young family, with millennial parents, daughter Zuri and pet cat Rocky as the juggle careers, marriage, parenthood and social issues.

“I am beyond excited to continue telling the story of Stephen, Angela and Zuri and further explore the family dynamics of a young Black millennial family we established in our short film Hair Love as an animated series,” said Cherry. “Couldn’t ask for better partners in Sony Pictures Animation and HBO Max in helping us get Young Love out to the world.”

Cherry created the series and will be showrunner with Carl Jones. The series will be executive produced by Blue Key Entertainment’s Monica A. Young and Lion Forge Animation’s David Stewart II and Carl Reed.