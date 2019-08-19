HBO Max Grabs Soderbergh Film Starring Streep

HBO Max has picked up the Steven Soderbergh film Let Them All Talk (working title). Soderbergh, whose films include Traffic and Behind the Candelabra, directs, and Deborah Eisenberg writes the project.

The cast includes Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest and Lucas Hedges.

The story sees a celebrated author, played by Streep, take a journey with old friends “to have some fun and heal old wounds,” said HBO Max.

“This is the kind of project where you just say yes, please sign me up,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “To work with Steven Soderbergh and this all-star cast led by Meryl Streep is thrilling and sets the standard for features at HBO Max.”

Production started last week in New York and will continue onboard cruise ship Queen Mary 2 and in the UK.

The film is produced by Gregory Jacobs and executive produced by Ken Meyer and Joseph Malloch.

HBO Max is due to launch next spring.