HBO Max Lands Exclusive Streaming Rights to ‘Doctor Who’ in BBC Content Deal

Building momentum for the big upcoming launch of its news SVOD service HBO Max, Warner Media today announced that it has acquired exclusive streaming rights from BBC Studios to all 11 seasons of Doctor Who.

The series will be available to HBO Max and launch and will include the premiere of season 11 of Doctor Who, which stars Jodie Whittaker. The deal also gives HBO Max rights to any future seasons of the show.

The pact with BBC Studios provides HBO Max with 700 episodes of streaming rights for iconic shows, including the original UK version of The Office, starring Ricky Gervais. Also included are the long-running reality hit Top Gear and the Idris Elba-led crime drama Luther.

“Doctor Who is one of television’s all-time, most beloved series, on both sides of the pond, and we are happy to be the exclusive streaming stewards for this BBC gem” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV. “Another series to further define the high-quality content experience consumers can expect from HBO Max.”

HBO Max will launch with not only the HBO stable of original shows, which includes new classics Game of Thrones and The Sopranos, but also with eight new original series including the relaunch Gossip Girl, a new adaptation of Dune, and the romantic comedy anthology Love Life from exec producers Anna Kendrick and Paul Feig.

Previously announced repeat acquisitions include all 236 episodes of Friends, which has been one of Netflix’s most streamed shows in recent years.