HBO Max Gets Spanish Series ‘Vida Perfecta’

AT&T’s HBO Max said it acquired the first season of Spanish-language dramedy Vida Perfecta (Perfect Life).

The first season will debut on the streaming service. Jan 21.

HBO Max has co-produced a second season of the series with Movistar Plus, which produced Season 1. Production of Season 2 has wrapped and it will debut later this year as a Max Original series. Like Season 1, Season 2 will be in Spanish, with English subtitles.

Vida Perfecta is about three women in the middle of a life crisis. It had its world premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival and was crowned Best Series at the Canneseries Festival, also winning the Special Performance award for its three leads.

Vida Perfecta was produced by Movistar Plus along with Corte y Confeccion de Peliculas in association with Beta Film, which also handles world sales.