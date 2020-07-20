HBO Max, CNN Join Forces for Election Film

AT&T’s HBO Max and CNN Film units have collaborated on a new documentary following a team of female journalists covering the presidential primaries.

On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries will premiere August 6 and will show the work of Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, Jessica Dean, Daniella Diaz, Annie Grayer, Kyung Lah, MJ Lee, Abby Phillip, Arlette Saenz, and Jasmine Wright as they cover this unprecedented race.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with CNN Films to showcase these fearless and impressive female journalists as they navigate the unpredictability of life on the road during the unprecedented 2020 Presidential Primary,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “This is our first CNN Films documentary on the platform and a powerful representation of our commitment to create thought-provoking and deeply meaningful content together.”

Viewers will be able to see the journalists leave their families to roam the hustings, reporting on the president and his challengers as they compete for votes. The film is punctuated with intimate interviews with these journalists, detailing the lives they put on pause back home, the companies said.

On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries is an HBO Max original documentary produced by CNN Films and executive produced by Amy Entelis, Katie Hinman, Toby Oppenheimer, and Courtney Sexton.

“From the beginning, the content teams of HBO Max and CNN Films came together with a strong sense of shared mission,” said Amy Entelis, executive VP for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide. “Katie Hinman and Toby Oppenheimer have made a remarkable film that offers a unique and compelling experience for the viewer, delivering on our goal to make high quality documentaries for HBO Max.”