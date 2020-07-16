HBO Max Bringing ‘Calm’ to Streaming Wars

AT&T streaming service HBO Max said it has ordered A World of Calm, a unique, relaxing program featuring soothing narration from big stars.

The show, billed by HBO Max as its first health and wellness project, is a collaboration between the makers of the Calm sleep and meditation app and Nutopia and “combines mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars” including Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Keanu Reeves.

“With the considerable amount of stress and chaos we are all experiencing at this particularly challenging time, we could all use a bit of guided relaxation and A World of Calm is here to help,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive VP of non-fiction and kids programming for HBO Max. “With soothing imagery and tranquil narration, this is one HBO Max original that we hope becomes part of your daily routine.”

The series is co-produced by Calm and Nutopia with Jane Root, Nicola Moody, Michael Acton Smith and Chris Advansun serving as executive producers, and Sara Brailsford and Fiona Caldwell as co-executive producers.

“We are thrilled to work with such amazing partners as HBO Max and Calm for this new cutting edge endeavor,” said Nutopia CEO and founder Jane Root. “ Although this collaboration has been in the works for many months, this series has been entirely created during quarantine using Nutopia’s worldwide network of award-winning cinematographers and filmmakers. We hope this series of serene stories will bring a sense of much needed calm to audiences.”