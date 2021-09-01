HBO Max App Joins Vizio TV SmartCast Lineup

The HBO Max app is now available on the Vizio SmartCast platform, making it easier for millions of Vizio smart TV users to access the streaming service.

The deal with AT&T’s WarnerMedia also gives SmartCast users free access to up to 13 original shows from HBO, including Game of Thrones and Euphoria and HBO Max’s Love Life and Raised by Wolves.

HBO Max, launched last year, has been expanding its distribution. Earlier this week it was added to Charter Communication’s Spectrum Guide.

Also Read: HBO Max's Forssell on Losing 5 Million Amazon Channels Customers: 'It's Important for Us to Own the Customer'

Vizio SmartCast audiences who subscribe to HBO Max will have access to its entire catalog of programming — including new series, films and content from Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies

“The launch of HBO Max on Vizio SmartCast TVs is a terrific addition to the vast distribution of the platform, adding to our connected TV footprint and making it easier than ever for our customers to access HBO Max where and how they want,” said Jennifer Mirgorod, head of partner management and partner marketing at, WarnerMedia. “We’re excited to be working with Vizio for the first time to bring HBO Max’s best-in-class quality entertainment to millions of engaged viewers.”

AT&T is in the process of selling WarnerMedia to Discovery.

Vizio has been adding programming to its SmartCast platform. It said its would be adding Discovery Plus this month.

The latest Vizio SmartCast sets have push-to-talk remote controls with Vizio Voice, which allows users to go directly to HBO Max shows or movies with simple voice commands.

Also Read: Vizio Claims $100 Million in Upfront Ad Commitments

“Vizio's mission is to bring the best possible entertainment experience to the millions of people that use our products each day. Making it easy to access the premium library and iconic programming from HBO Max through our SmartCast Platform helps us deliver on that mission,” said Mike O’Donnell, chief revenue officer, Platform Plus at Vizio. “We look forward to deepening our relationship with WarnerMedia to engage and excite our shared loyal customers.”