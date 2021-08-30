HBO Max, YouTube Launch on Charter's Spectrum Guide
Cloud-based pay TV OS already supports native integration of Netflix on Worldbox 2.0 set-tops
Charter Communications has announced native deployment of HBO Max and YouTube on its cloud-based video operating system, Spectrum Guide.
The two services join Netflix as the only apps available on Charter's Spectrum Guide platform. Charter said that the two added video platforms would work on "eligible devices."
Like Netflix, which was deployed on Spectrum Guide back in 2018, HBO Max will only be available on newer model Worldbox 2.0 set-tops, which a Charter rep told us, "make up a majority of our deployed Worldboxes."
The YouTube app will play on all Worldbox set-tops.
Notably, Spectrum Guide was developed a decade ago as a means of keeping older set-tops viable--the system relies on processing of video images and audio in the cloud. It appears that for streaming apps, however, a certain level of computer processing performacne is required in the client device.
“As the video landscape continues to change, we are evolving our products and making it easier for our customers to watch what they want by providing access to streaming apps from convenient launch points within the Spectrum TV experience,” said Elena Ritchie, group VP of video experience for Charter. “We look forward to growing this library and expect to launch more streaming video apps in the coming months.”
Spectrum Guide customers with the right customer premises equipment can tune directly into channel 2003 for YouTube or 2004 for HBO Max, or they can click on the appropriate logos in the app menus.
Charter is the second biggest pay TV operator in the U.S., with just over 16 million subscribers. It only trails Comcast, which natively integrated HBO Max into its Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex platforms last December.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. His reliable mid-range jump shot, deft ambidextrous post-up game and tough interior defense have been criminally overlooked.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.