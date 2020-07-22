HBO Max Adding More International Series

AT&T’s streaming service HBO Max is adding more international flavor to its programming lineup by adding series from around the world.

HBO Max said it will have all seasons of Italian crime series Gomorrah, based on Robert Saviano’s best-selling book. Seasons three and four of Gomorrah, the feature film spinoff The Immortal, and season five will be seen for the first time in America on HBO Max.

Veneno, a Spanish-language co-production between Atresmedia Studios, Suma Latina and HBO Max about Spain’s trans TV personality Cristina Ortiz, will have its U.S. premiere on the streaming service.

Also having their U.S. premiere on HBO Max are season one of unscripted relationship series Singletown, originally produced for ITV2 by Keshet Productions and competition program The Great Pottery Throwdown from Love Productions, the creators of The Great British Bake Off.

“We are building strong collaborations as we source distinctive fare from top international partners for our US viewers, also with an eye to the near future when we will look to these partners to supply locally as we expand HBO Max internationally,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TNT TBS and truTV.

HBO Max had previously acquired international shows through a deal with BBC Studios.