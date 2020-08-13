Haystack News Launching Channels for Conventions

Streaming news service Haystack News said it will be launching dedicated channels for the Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention as part of its Decision 2020 programming.

The channels will feature live look-ins at major speeches during the virtual events.

Haystack News said the channels will also feature news and analysis from about 300 local broadcasters, plus results and analysis from national and international providers including ABC News, Associated Press, Bloomberg, CBS News, Cheddar, Euronews and Newsy.

“Haystack News usage and engagement has been surging for several years, but has reached new record levels in 2020 due to the pandemic and with this being a presidential election year,” said Haystack TV CEO and co-founder Daniel Barreto. “Haystack is the preferred OTT platform for news and analysis and we are delighted to make it even easier and more convenient for our users to consume news content and perspectives for the upcoming national conventions from all over the country.”

Haystack News is available on multiple platforms and all leading Smart TVs worldwide including the Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku streaming platforms; Hisense, LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL and Vizio Smart TVs; Android and iOS mobile devices; and online at www.haystack.tv.