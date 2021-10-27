Haystack News Launches Live Stream of Newsy

Haystack News said it launched a live stream of Newsy , E.W. Scripps ’ national news network.

Newsy reports had been available via Haystack News. The live feed is being offered unders an expanded agreement with Scripps, which earlier this month launched an over-the-air version of Newsy.

“Newsy has long been a popular news provider on the Haystack News platform. We are very pleased to expand our agreement with Scripps and add Newsy to our growing portfolio of live streaming news channels, a terrific complement to our core personalized and curated on-demand offerings,” said Daniel Barreto, co-founder and CEO at Haystack TV.

