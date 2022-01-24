Haystack News Deal With Hearst Boosts Live Channels on Service

Free ad-supported news streaming platform Haystack News said it has increased the number of live streaming channels on its platform including several from Hearst Television.

Haystack said it now offers more than 50 live channels, triple what it has when it started to stream live channels on its platform in November 2020.

“The core of Haystack News remains the custom newscast we build for each and every viewer, but we are pleased to expand our live channel line-up because we know viewers like to watch news in different ways. Haystack News is proud to bring together local, national and world content from hundreds of channels in one spot. We are committed to making Haystack News the most differentiated TV experience available, no matter how you prefer to watch your news,” said Daniel Barreto, co-founder and CEO at Haystack TV. “

“Hearst has been a tremendous early supporter of Haystack via our longstanding on-demand news content distribution agreement, and we are thrilled to extend our relationship to now include FAST live channel content from its stations across the U.S,” Barreto said.

Haystack News also said it offers news from more than 400 providers, with live channels from ABC News Live and CBS News Streaming Network and content from outfits including Al Jazeera, Bloomberg, Bloomberg Quicktake, Cheddar News, DW, Euronews, Newsmax, Newsy, Yahoo Finance. ■