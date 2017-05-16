Hearst Stations Rolling Out on Haystack TV

Boosting its OTT reach, Hearst Television has reached an agreement with Haystack TV to distribute its stations’ local news stories on the personalized video news streaming platform.

Hearst joins Gray and Meredith on Haystack, which recommends news based on users’ preferences. Hearst stations in 30 markets will be contributing content, Haystack said.

Haystack TV has also partnered with weather provider Praedictix to provide localized video forecasts.

Local news is available on-demand on Haystack. The content is viewable through the service’s local news channel, an in-app feature that allows users to watch regional content.

Haystack is available on eight platforms including iOS, Android and Amazon Fire TV.