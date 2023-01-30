Harry Styles to Perform at Grammys
Trevor Noah hosts music awards on CBS in February
Harry Styles is lined up to perform at the Grammy Awards February 5. The news was announced in a CBS promo during the AFC Championship game January 29.
Styles is up for six Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.
An Englishman, Styles broke through on The X Factor in 2010, then was in One Direction before going solo.
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards happens at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah will host. It airs on CBS and streams on Paramount Plus.
Also lined up to perform are Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy and Lizzo, among others.
The Grammys are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are executive producers, with Kapoor the showrunner. ■
