Grammy Awards on CBS February 5

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards go down at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday, February 5. CBS airs the event, and Paramount Plus streams it.

Grammy nominations will be announced November 15.

No host has been announced yet.

The Crypto.com Arena, located in downtown Los Angeles, used to be the Staples Center.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards happened April 3. Trevor Noah hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. That event was scheduled for January 31 but was pushed back due to Covid.

The Recording Academy hosts the Grammy Awards. ■