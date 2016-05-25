Harry Connick, Jr. Added to PromaxBDA’s Station Summit in Keynote Conversation

Harry Connick, Jr.—who is set to host syndicated series Harry—has been added as a June 22 keynote conversation at PromaxBDA’s Station Summit.

The conversation will focus on Harry, the only syndicated series launching nationally and set to debut Sept. 12, and Connick’s “creative journey to date and his vision” for the series.

“We are truly honored to have the multi-talented entertainer Harry Connick, Jr. make the keynote presentation at Station Summit,” said Steve Kazanjian, president and CEO, PromaxBDA. “We look forward to welcoming him to the Station Summit stage to hear first-hand about the creative process he applies to all of his ventures and what is in store for his new show ‘Harry,’ premiering in the fall.”

The Station Summit will be held June 21-24 at the Mirage Resort in Las Vegas.