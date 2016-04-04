Jason Kurtz Joins 'Harry' as Executive Producer

Jason Kurtz has been named executive producer of NBCUniversal’s new daytime show, Harry, starring Harry Connick Jr., said Valerie Schaer, executive VP, creative affairs, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution.

Kurtz joins the Stangel brothers, Justin and Eric, as well as Connick Jr. and Ann Marie Wilkins as executive producer.

“I was in awe of Harry during the pilot and I knew that we were at the beginning of something very special,” said Kurtz in a statement. “Harry is a rare talent, perfectly blending music and comedy and I can't wait for viewers to experience the magic Harry brings to this medium.

Kurtz also was an executive producer on the Harry pilot, and he’s also been serving as co-executive producer for NBCU’s talker, The Steve Harvey Show.

Harry, the only new nationally-cleared syndicated strip for next fall, is now sold in 99% of the country ahead of its Sept. 12 debut, including on stations from the Fox, Sinclair, Hearst, NBC, CBS, Scripps, Media General, Hubbard, Cox, Nexstar, Gray, Bonten, Raycom, Dispatch, Quincy and Tribune groups.