‘Harriet the Spy’ Season Two on Apple TV Plus May 5

Apple TV Plus has shared the trailer for the second season of animated series Harriet the Spy. The season starts May 5. Beanie Feldstein voices Harriet and Jane Lynch portrays her nanny, Ole Golly.

Louise Fitzhugh wrote the children’s novel that the series is adapted from. It was published in 1964.

The show is produced by The Jim Henson Company. It follows the perpetually curious 11-year-old Harriet M. Welsch. “More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, she’ll need to know everything. And to know everything means she’ll need to spy … on everyone!” said Apple TV Plus.

The voice cast also includes Kimberly Brooks and Charlie Schlatter as Janie and Sport, Harriet’s best friends, Lacey Chabert as popular girl Marion Hawthorne, as well as Crispin Freeman and Bumper Robinson.

Harriet the Spy is written and executive produced by Will McRobb with Sidney Clifton as producer. Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford executive produce on behalf of The Jim Henson Company, and John W. Hyde, Nancy Steingard and Wendy Moss-Klein executive produce too. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina executive produce for Titmouse Animation Studios.

A season one review on IndieWire said (opens in new tab), “For all the warm fuzzies found within Harriet the Spy, the series lacks the rebelliousness Fitzhugh created with her novel. Harriet is only a spy of sorts, with episodes focused more on extracurricular activities between Harriet and her two best friends, and her issues with Marion. Since the show lacks the cultural ubiquity of something like the Peanuts gang, it’s difficult to see where newcomers to the series would be interested, especially with each episode serving as a bite-sized look at Harriet’s life. It’s hard not to wonder what this could have been if it was live action.”