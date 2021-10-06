FX Hosts 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Marathon

FX hosts a five-episode Impeachment: American Crime Story marathon Saturday, Oct. 9. The event starts at 6 p.m. ET/PT and shows the episodes in order.

Beanie Feldstein plays Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson portrays Tripp and Annaleigh Ashford plays Jones. Clive Owen plays President Clinton and Edie Falco plays Hillary.

The episodes include “Exiles”, “The President Kissed Me”, “Not to be Believed”, “The Telephone Hour” and “Do You Hear What I Hear?”

Episode six is on FX Oct. 12. It sees the Office of the Independent Counsel hold Lewinsky for 12 traumatizing hours in a hotel room. Ryan Murphy directs.

The first installment of American Crime Story looked at O.J. Simpson and the second depicted Gianni Versace.

Impeachment: American Crime Story is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski and Michael Uppendahl. The series is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions.