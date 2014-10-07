FX Orders ‘American Crime Story’ from Ryan Murphy

FX has given a 10-episode order to American Crime Story, a true-crime anthology series from producer Ryan Murphy in the style of his American Horror Story franchise. The first season, American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, will tell the story of the O.J. Simpson murder trial that dominated headlines in the mid-1990s.

Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski will write the first two hours of the new series, which will be based on the book The Run of His Life: The People V. O.J. Simpson by Jeffrey Toobin. Murphy will direct and executive produce with American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexander, Karaszewski and Dante Di Loreto.

The new series will be produced by FX Productions and Fox 21.

Freakshow, the new season of American Horror Story, is set to premiere Wednesday night. Last season’s installment, Coven, took home two Primetime Emmy Awards in August in the miniseries-or-movie class, for actress Jessica Lange and supporting actress Kathy Bates.