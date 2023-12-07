H&I Network Celebrates New Year With ‘Twilight Zone’ Marathon

H&I Network celebrates the new year with “A Toast to Twilight,” a marathon of The Twilight Zone that runs December 31 to January 2. The fun begins on New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m. ET/PT and continues through Tuesday, January 2 at 6 a.m., with 68 back to back episodes.

Episodes will include “Monsters Are Due on Maple Street,” “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” and “The Eye of the Beholder.”

The Twilight Zone ran on CBS from 1959-1964. Rod Serling created the show and hosts. H&I said The Twilight Zone “forever changed the television landscape with its trademark blend of science fiction, horror and fantasy narratives.”

Weigel Broadcasting owns H&I, short for Heroes and Icons. The Twilight Zone marathon spent five years on Weigel’s Decades Network, which rebranded as Catchy Comedy in March.

H&I features shows with heroic characters, including Star Trek, Walker, Texas Ranger, Nash Bridges and The A-Team.