Hallmark Hires Emily Powers To Oversee Streaming Business

Emily Powers was named executive VP of streaming and digital platforms for Hallmark Media.

Powers last year left BritBox, where she had been headed its North America business. In her new job, she will oversee the strategic direction and day-to-day management of Hallmark’s streaming and digital platforms.

“Over the last decade, Emily has established a winning track record of driving revenue through successful digital strategies, and she will play an important role as we further develop, evolve, and advance this area of our business,” said Hallmark Media CEO Wonya Lucas. “Her expertise is particularly important at this stage in our company’s evolution, as the industry continues to shift in the direction of streaming and digital distribution.”

Before joining BritBox, Powers held business development and digital distribution posts at BBC Studios and NBCUniversal. She began her career as an associate producer at National Geographic TV & Film. ■