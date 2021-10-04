Gymnast Aly Raisman To Keynote MTV Mental Health Storytelling Event

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman will be the keynote speaker at the Better Together Mental Health Storytelling Series being organized by MTV Entertainment.

MTV host Nessa will interview Aly Raisman during Better Together Mental Health Storytelling Series (Image credit: MTV)

The interactive virtual event will feature MTV host Nessa interviewing Raisman about her mental health experiences and the importance of getting support.

The keynote session will be followed by a panel featuring actors Chris Sullivan and Felix Mallard, activist Karamo and producers Lang Fisher and Phakiso “Kiki” Collins. Each of those individuals are involved in empowering others through authentic and impactful mental health storytelling, organizers said.

“The dramatic rise of mental health issues has become a second pandemic and, as storytellers, we have the power and opportunity to help people understand the issues better so that they can help themselves and others,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO, MTV Entertainment Group. “This is why we are excited to convene world class talent, athletes and our partners across the Mental Health Storytelling Coalition to provide the tools necessary to enable accurate and nuanced representations so that together we can make a difference.”

Registration is now open at bettertogetherseries.org/register. Following the event, videos will be available to view on-demand on the Storytelling Series microsite, with select clips also available on the Mental Health Media Guide website, and on select MTVE social platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.