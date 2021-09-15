MTV Entertainment Group To Debut 'Better Together' Mental Health Series Oct. 7

MTV Entertainment said it will kick off its "Better Together" Mental Health Storytelling Series on Oct. 7 with an event titled "A Conversation about the power of Storytelling in Uncertain Times."

In April MTV Entertainment led a coalition of media companies looking to address the national mental health challenges through their programming.

In addition to units of MTV parent ViacomCBS, The Walt Disney Co., Amazon Studios, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures and Starz were involved in a Mental Health Storytelling Summit in May. Speakers at the summit included Oprah Winfrey, Trevor Noah and H.E.R.

The Oct. 7 event is the first follow up to the summit. It will be a one-hour virtual event hosted by MTV Entertainment. It will consist of a keynote conversation and panel discussion. Speakers will be announced at a later date.

The event is designed to drive engagement with the Mental Health Media Guide, a resource for content creators designed to encourage storytelling opportunities that can improve the narrative on mental health.