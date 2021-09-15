MTV Entertainment Group To Debut 'Better Together' Mental Health Series Oct. 7
Virtual event is titled 'A Conversation about the Power of Storytelling in Uncertain Times'
MTV Entertainment said it will kick off its "Better Together" Mental Health Storytelling Series on Oct. 7 with an event titled "A Conversation about the power of Storytelling in Uncertain Times."
In April MTV Entertainment led a coalition of media companies looking to address the national mental health challenges through their programming.
In addition to units of MTV parent ViacomCBS, The Walt Disney Co., Amazon Studios, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures and Starz were involved in a Mental Health Storytelling Summit in May. Speakers at the summit included Oprah Winfrey, Trevor Noah and H.E.R.
The Oct. 7 event is the first follow up to the summit. It will be a one-hour virtual event hosted by MTV Entertainment. It will consist of a keynote conversation and panel discussion. Speakers will be announced at a later date.
The event is designed to drive engagement with the Mental Health Media Guide, a resource for content creators designed to encourage storytelling opportunities that can improve the narrative on mental health.
Following the event, videos will be available on-demand on the Storytelling Series microsite, with select clips also available on the Mental Health Media Guide website, and on MTV Entertainment’s social platforms.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
