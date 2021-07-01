ViacomCBS Gives Global Duties to Three Executives

ViacomCBS said it unified its global management structure, giving responsibilities for both the U.S. and international arms of their businesses to Chris McCarthy, Brian Robbins and George Cheeks.

McCarthy will head the MTV Entertainment Group. Robbins will be in charge of Nickelodeon and the kids and family businesses. Cheeks, head of CBS branded businesses, will be responsible for global content strategy for the company's free-to-air networks around the world.

All three executives were named president and CEO of their units and will continue to report to Bob Bakish, CEO of ViacomCBS and work closely with Raffaele Annecchino, president of ViacomCBS Networks International.

International brand leadership will be realigned under this new structure, the company said.

Last week, the three executives were given additional responsibilities for programming ViacomCBS’s streaming services Paramount Plus and Pluto TV.

“These changes enable a truly global approach to brand management, content acquisitions and licensing across ViacomCBS’ networks around the world,” said Bakish. “With a global reach of 4.1 billion cumulative homes in over 180 countries, our globally aligned leadership structure will ensure that our internationally recognized brands and content are ubiquitous across every platform and every market.”

Barbar Zaneri (Image credit: ViacomCBS)

The company said that Dan Cohen, president of Viacom CBS Global Distribution Group, will add oversight of distribution for ViacomCBS International Studios. He will also oversee all content licensing and distribution globally.

Also Barbara Zaneri assumes the title of chief program acquisition officer for ViacomCBS across its linear, streaming and pay platforms.

She will continue to report to McCarthy.