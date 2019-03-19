Gunpowder & Sky Making Series for Hart’s LOL Net

Studio Gunpowder & Sky is working with comedian Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network on a new series from Craig Brewer called You Look Like.

You Look Like, shot in the P&H Cafe in Memphis, features up-and-coming comedic talent and has its debut Tuesday on Laugh Out Loud’s app, website and YouTube Channel.

Hart works with Lionsgate on the channel.

“The comedy scene in Memphis is exploding, and I wanted to capture that energy and share it with the world,” said writer/director Brewer. “There’s an incredible amount of talent in the region, and I’m excited to be working with LOL to give them the global stage they deserve.” Brewer wrote his first film at the cafe.

Gunpowder & Sky’s founders include former MTV executive Van Toffler. The studio is backed AT&T and The Chernin Group.

Related: Ex-MTV Honcho Sells 'Stupid' Series to Channel

“I’ve been impatiently waiting for another opportunity to collaborate with Craig ever since working together on Hustle & Flow at MTV Films - at which time, the Academy collectively passed a stone when It’s Hard Out There For A Pimp won for Best Original Song,” said Toffler in a release. “Craig is a rare and wonderfully fearless creative soul. You Look Like is a testament to that fearlessness -- shining a light on the raw talent of underground comedians in his hometown of Memphis.”

Among the funny people featured in the 10 episodes of You Look Like are Holly Lynnea, Angela Garrone, Brad Sativa, Josh McLane, Richard Douglas Jones, Cole Bradley, Kaia Hodo, Mitchell Dunnam, Charley McMullen, Geneva Joy and KC Shornima.

“We are excited to partner with Gunpowder & Sky and Craig Brewer to bring audiences this gritty and fresh approach to the classic comedy roast format,” said Jeff Clanagan, president of Laugh Out Loud. “Our goal is to continue to be a destination for the best comedy content and work with amazing partners who want to keep the world laughing.”