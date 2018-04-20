Ex-MTV Honcho Sells ‘Stupid’ Series to Channel

Former MTV chief Van Toffler’s production company has sold a Jackass-like show to his old network.

MTV ordered eight half-hour episodes of Too Stupid to Die, a series about a family that does outrageous stunts in their backyard.

Toffler’s Gunpowder & Sky and MTV developed the series in conjunction with daredevil Zach Holmes, who they say was banned by YouTube.

"We are always looking to uncover talent in front of and behind the camera from compelling subcultures,” said Toffler. “Too Stupid To Die represents a nonconformist group of friends existing in the heart of our country so I’m excited to bring it to MTV, the original home of shining a light on emerging subcultures.”

The series is scheduled to debut in June.

“Too Stupid to Die is the right kind of show and characters who fit our coming of age strategy that’s driving MTV’s growth,” said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV. “We were excited to develop this project with Van and thrilled to work together again.”

The show is executive produced by Toffler, Floris Bauer, Ross Breitenbach, David Harris and Zach Holmes for Gunpowder & Sky. Nina L. Diaz, Tiffany Lea Williams and Nadim Amiry are executive producers for MTV.