Kevin Hart, Lionsgate to Launch Comedy Streaming Video Service
Lionsgate and comedian Kevin Hart will launch a comedy-themed streaming video service Aug. 3 featuring original scripted and reality fare.
The Laugh Out Loud service, which will launch for free on iOS and Android devices along with a $2.99 per month ad free option, will feature a slate of original scripted and unscripted comedy series, stand-up specials, licensed programming and live broadcasts, said company officials.
The service will also feature all seven seasons of the 1990s HBO comedy seriesDef Comedy Jam. Original series includeKevin Hart: Lyft Legend, a hidden camera series that will have its debut on Laugh Out Loud’s Facbook page prior to the launch of the streaming service.
Other shows includeBlack Geo, a satirical investigative series into the origins of black culture through sketch comedy; Dead House, a scripted sitcom from comedian Andrew Bachelor, aka King Bach, and follows a reality show pitting a human and four zombies in the same house, andCampus Law, a scripted sitcom based around three recent college graduates who decide to get jobs as security guards on their former campus.
