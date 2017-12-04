GSN Names Carry As Executive VP, Distribution

GSN announced that it has appointed Tim Carry executive VP, distribution for GSN TV, effective immediately.

Carry, who had been executive VP of affiliate sales and marketing at Fox News, replaces Dale Hopkins, who was named CEO of In Demand in August. He will report to CEO Mark Feldman.

"In Tim, GSN is gaining a leader with strong ties to our valued cable, satellite, and other distribution partners,” said Feldman. “His deep experience and extraordinary track record will be critical to expanding our subscriber base in a uniquely evolving business environment.”

Before Fox News, Carry was with NBC Cable. He began his career in 1982 at Maclean Hunter Cable TV in Detroit.

During these challenging times in the pay TV business, I look forward to contributing to the long and valuable legacy of Game Show Network in tandem with our distribution partners, new and old, and especially the GSN viewers,” Carry said. “It’s through their loyalty and dedication to the brand that Game Show Network has become a staple 'value proposition' within the general pay TV lineup."



