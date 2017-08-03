Mark Feldman Named GSN President and CEO

GSN has named network veteran Mark Feldman as its president and CEO, the network said Thursday.

Feldman, who joined GSN in 2008 and most recently served as GSN’s executive VP and general counsel, succeeds David Goldhill, who left the company in April. Feldman will oversee the Sony Pictures Entertainment and AT&T Entertainment Group-owned GSN TV cable network and GSN Games, a social, mobile and online games company.

Prior to joining GSN, Feldman was president of Univision Home Entertainment and Consumer Products.

