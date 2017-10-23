GSN Names Shea Executive VP, Programming and Marketing

GSN named Fran Shea executive VP, programming and marketing, effective immediately.



Shea had been running her own TV consultancy, whose clients included GSN as well as HBO, Cinemax, VH1 and E! She reports to GSN CEO Mark Feldman.



In her new job, Shea will oversee GSN programming and marketing and work closely with ad sales and distribution.



“Fran has an impressive track record of creating phenomenally successful and culturally relevant content. Her creative vision and leadership will be critical to GSN as we continue to enhance our programming choices, both original and acquired, to engage our core viewers,” said Feldman.



From 1999 to 2001, Shea was president of E! Entertainment Television. She began her career in production and spent a decade at HBO.