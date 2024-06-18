GroupM Client Domino’s Sponsors History’s Jesse Owens Documentary

Jesse Owens (l.) will be celebrated on Juneteenth by History

A+E Networks said Domino’s will be the marquee sponsor of The History Channel’s original documentary about Jesse Owens that will appear Wednesday on Juneteenth.

The documentary, Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics, is executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s Uninterrupted and Cinemation Studios in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment.

The sponsorship was arranged through GroupM Motion Entertainment's Diverse Voices Accelerator.

Actor Don Cheadle narrates the doc, which tells the story of Jesse Owens’s legendary triumph at the 1936 Olympics, which were hosted by Adoph Hitler’s Germany.

Before the Olympics, Owens broke four world records within 45 minutes at a Big Ten track meet in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where Domino’s is based.

“The History Channel is proud to amplify the remarkable story of Jesse Owens with the powerful upcoming documentary and this incredible partnership with Domino’s and GroupM Motion Entertainment,” Peter Olsen, president of ad sales for A+E Networks, said. “Celebrating diverse stories and voices in front of and behind the camera remains a priority across all our platforms and this sponsorship reflects that.”

This project is the second between A+E Networks and GroupM Motion Entertainment as part of the DVA, with Domino’s support. Last year, they teamed up on 761st Tank Battalion: the Original Black Panthers.

“The commitment to diversity and uplifting underrepresented voices is a priority for GroupM and our clients,” Chet Fenster, chief content officer for GroupM Motion Entertainment, said. “We are proud to continue to work with brands to find solutions that support equity in entertainment.”