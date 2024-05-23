History, LeBron James’ SpringHill Company Capture Jesse Owens' Legacy in New Documentary (Video)

History will team with LeBron James’s The SpringHill Co. to chronicle Jesse Owens’ historic performance in the 1936 Berlin Olympics as part of a documentary set to debut June 19, according to a new trailer.

The documentary, Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics, showcases the U.S. Olympic sprinter’s dominance during the 1936 games, winning four gold medals while triumphing over Adolf Hitler's Aryan supremacy agenda, according to the network.

The two-hour project, narrated by Don Cheadle and inspired by Jeremy Schapp’s book Triumph: The Untold Story of Jesse Owens and Hitler’s Olympics, will feature archival Olympic footage and interviews from Owens, his family members, journalists, historians and other athletes, said the network.

Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics is the first of a three-part development deal between the network and SpringHill that will prioritize largely unknown historical stories that put diverse changemakers at the forefront of each narrative, according to History.

Along with James and Cheadle, the documentary is executive produced by Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, Andre Gaines, Richard Foster, Chet Fenster, Eli Lehrer and Jennifer Wagman.