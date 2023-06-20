CNN, LeBron James Docuseries on History of Black Television Debuts in July
‘See It Loud: The History of Black Television’ premieres July 9
CNN has teamed with LeBron James’s The SpringHill Co. to develop a docuseries on the history of black television, debuting July 9.
The five-part See It Loud: The History of Black Television will celebrate the achievements of Black actors and creators, while examining the historical impact Black culture has had on all culture, according to the network. The series looks at Black television's origins through such series and sitcoms as the The Jeffersons and dramas like Roots, and explores emerging opportunities for Black voices in sci-fi, horror and unscripted genres, said CNN.
See It Loud: The History of Black Television will feature appearances by Anika Noni Rose, Debbie Allen, Gabrielle Union, Jimmie Walker, Lynn Whitfield, Mo’Nique, Omari Hardwick, Tatyana Ali, Tisha Campbell and Vivica A. Fox, said CNN.
The series is executive produced by James, Maverick Carter, Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm, Jodi Gomes, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.