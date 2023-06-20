CNN, LeBron James Docuseries on History of Black Television Debuts in July

CNN has teamed with LeBron James’s The SpringHill Co. to develop a docuseries on the history of black television, debuting July 9.

The five-part See It Loud: The History of Black Television will celebrate the achievements of Black actors and creators, while examining the historical impact Black culture has had on all culture, according to the network. The series looks at Black television's origins through such series and sitcoms as the The Jeffersons and dramas like Roots, and explores emerging opportunities for Black voices in sci-fi, horror and unscripted genres, said CNN.

See It Loud: The History of Black Television will feature appearances by Anika Noni Rose, Debbie Allen, Gabrielle Union, Jimmie Walker, Lynn Whitfield, Mo’Nique, Omari Hardwick, Tatyana Ali, Tisha Campbell and Vivica A. Fox, said CNN.

The series is executive produced by James, Maverick Carter, Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm, Jodi Gomes, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron.