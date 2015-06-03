Grit Network Buys Rights to ‘Walker’

Grit, Katz Broadcasting’s multicast network aimed at men, acquired the rights to air Walker, Texas Ranger.

Terms were not announced for the multi-year agreement with Sony Pictures Television.

The classic action series, starring Chuck Norris, will air at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET weekdays on the network.

“Walker, Texas Ranger is an iconic series and Chuck Norris, in many ways, is Grit personified,” Jonathan Katz, CEO of Katz Broadcasting said. “The show continues to be enormously popular and has now found the perfect home.”

In addition to Grit, Katz Broadcasting runs Escape, a digital network for women, and LAFF, which focuses on comedy.