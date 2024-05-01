Great American Media Picks VideoAmp As Ad Currency

Great American Media said it reached an agreement with VideoAmp that will enable clients to use VideoAmp’s ad buying measurement and data capabilities when transacting on Great American Family’s linear channels, Great American Family and Great American Faith & Living.

Going into the upfront, Great American Media CEO Bill Abbott told Broadcasting+Cable that ViedoAmp does a better job measuring emerging networks like Great American Family than Nielsen and that even Nielsen’s big-data methodology underweights some of the distributors that carry Great American Family in smaller counties.

“VideoAmp has worked hard to deliver big data measurement capabilities that show the value we deliver to advertisers and enable us to report on how our channels target and optimize consumers engaging with our brand,” Abbott said in a statement. “As advertisers make Christmas buying decisions, they can do so with confidence knowing the industry has a solution that accurately measures linear TV audiences.”

Last year, Allen Media Group conducted its upfront with VideoAmp as its primary currency. In April, the U.S. Joint Industry Committee on measuremen t certified that VideoAmp was ready to use for transactions . Major media companies including Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery have also been using VideoAmp for some ad transactions.

“We are grateful to have a more compelling option like VideoAmp in the marketplace. I applaud the work of the VAB, who under Sean Cunningham’s leadership, have been at the forefront of demanding accountability in data analytics,” Abbott said.

VideoAmp said that adoption of its measurement and currency product has been increasing, 11 agency group and more than 1,000 advertises now working with it, in addition to the vast majority of media companies.

“We are thrilled to partner with Great American Media to deliver advanced currency and measurement capabilities on behalf of their business as we approach this year's Upfront,” said Bryan Goski, senior VP, sell side revenue at VideoAmp. “By leading with a big data approach, together we can demonstrate the power and unique nature of Great American Media’s audiences to our mutual advertisers and agency partners. The industry has asked for a better measurement solution, and we are happy to lead the way in partnership with Great American Media.”