Great American Media Completes Merger With Sony’s Pure Flix

Great American Media, the family and faith-based company started by former Hallmark Channel head Bill Abbott, said it completed its merger with Sony Picture Television’s Pure Flix.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Great American Media retains a majority interest in the merged company and Abbott will be CEO, reporting to a board of directors.

“The merger marks a significant milestone for our company, our employees, our business partners and our fans as we take an important step in our mission to become the leader in trusted, faith and family entertainment for a large and under-served market,” said Abbott. “We are extremely excited that Sony Pictures has chosen to partner with us, and we look forward to combining these two dynamic organizations to accelerate Great American Media’s growth strategy.”

Pure Flix is a streaming service providing faith and family-friendly movies and series. Great American Media’s flagship network Great American Family is available in 50 million pay-TV homes. It has been the fastest-growing network for seven consecutive months according to Nielsen