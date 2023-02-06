Great American Family Plans Live ‘Pup-A-Thon’ on Super Sunday

Great American Family and the producers of To The Rescue will present the To The Rescue Pup-A-Thon 2023 live at noon on Super Bowl Sunday to raise for animal rescue organizations and spotlight dogs that are available for adoption.

The show will be hosted by Mariel Hemingway, Scott Baio and Tommy Habeeb (the host of To The Rescue) and feature a pack of celebrity guests including John O’Hurley, Allison Eastwood, Roger Clemens, Bruce Buffer, Donna D’Errico, Spud Webb, Cleto Escobedo and G. W Bailey.

The live show follows The Great American Rescue Bowl, which also airs on Great American Family on Super Sunday.

“There is a prevailing myth that pet homelessness ended during the pandemic, but nothing could be further from the truth as it continues to be widespread throughout the country. We are extremely proud to partner with Tommy Habeeb and Forever Family Rescue Foundation on Pup-A-Thon 2023 and hope that we are in some small way contributing to raising awareness and inspiring viewers to visit their local shelter and adopt a loving pet and to raise funding that will have a direct impact on the lives of homeless animals nationwide,” said Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Great American Media.

The Pup-A-Thon will also be simulcast live on Great American Community, a free, direct-to-consumer streaming app available on iOS mobile, Android mobile, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google TV and at GreatAmericanCommunity.com.■