'Great American Rescue Bowl' Set to Premiere Super Sunday

Great American Family said it will air its Great American Rescue Bowl on Super Sunday, February 12 before the Super Bowl at 4 p.m. ET.

Hosted by Beth Stern and Larissa Wohl and created in partnership with North Shore Animal League, the special continues a tradition started by Great American Family founder Bill Abbott when he ran the Hallmark Channel.

“As animal homelessness continues to be widespread throughout the country, we couldn’t be more proud to welcome Great American Rescue Bowl to Great American Family,” said Abbott, president and CEO of Great American Media. “By highlighting these heartwarming adoption stories and the lifesaving work of North Shore Animal League America, we hope this national rescue adoption event will inspire viewers to visit their local shelter and adopt a loving pet.”

Hallmark Channel, which had run the Kitten Bowl since 2014, canceled the special in 2022. Over the years, the event has resulted in more than 100,000 shelter pet adoptions.

Executive producer for the Great American Rescue Bowl is Ian Karr. It is produced by Robbie Chafitz and directed by Ronni Thomas and Robbie Chafitz. The segment producer is Larissa Wohl and post producer is Vince Rose. ■