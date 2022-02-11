Bill Abbott Plans ‘Rescue Bowl’ For GAC After Hallmark Cancels ‘Kitten Bowl’

Former Hallmark Channel head Bill Abbott is taking another page from his old network’s playbook by planning a Great American Rescue Bowl opposite next year’s Super Bowl on his new network GAC Family.

Hallmark Channel has run a Kitten Bowl since 2014 but cancelled it this year. Responding to a viewer asking about the Kitten Bowl on Facebook, the network said. “We are not currently developing original animal-centric programming.”

Abbott and GAC jumped in to fill the void.

“The plight of animal homelessness continues to be pervasive throughout the country, so being able to televise a proven difference maker in helping pets find their forever homes was an easy decision,” said Abbott “We’re incredibly proud to welcome Great American Rescue Bowl to GAC Family and are excited about this massive, fan-favorite event being an annual anchor to the network’s pet-centric programming.”

Since buying Great American Country and turning it into GAC Family, Abbott has mirrored the programming on Hallmark, loading the Christmas season with holiday movies, many featuring familiar Hallmark Channel faces.

The Great American Rescue Bowl will be hosted by another familiar face, former Kitten Bowl host Beth Stern, wife of the radio star and an animal rights activist.

“I couldn’t be more excited that Great American Rescue Bowl is coming to GAC Family,” said Beth Stern, national spokesperson, North Shore Animal League America. “Hundreds of shelters across the country have participated throughout the years and tens of thousands of animals have been adopted as a result of these special events. I look forward to continuing the rich tradition of representing our kitten players and saving lives.”

The Kitten Bowl is credited with facilitating more than 75,000 shelter pet adoptions. The Great American Rescue Bowl will be presented in association with North Shore Animal League America.

“We are thrilled that Great American Rescue Bowl and bowl watch parties will be returning in 2023,” said Joanne Yohannan, senior VP, Operations, North Shore Animal League America. “Sharing stories of our lifesaving work and highlighting the beautiful, homeless animals available for adoption in shelters across the country is such a meaningful way to save lives and helps us continue our mission to rescue, nurture, adopt and educate.” ■