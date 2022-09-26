Great American Community App Launches

The Great American Community app has launched. The app is free and is available through iOS, Android Mobile, Apple TV and at GreatAmericanCommunity.com. Those shopping in app stores will find it at GAcommunity.

The app offers 16 original short-form series related to cooking, fashion, gardening, pets, fitness, family and other categories.

“We are so excited to be launching Great American Community with 16 all-new series that are uplifting, entertaining and hosted by fun and relatable stars, many of whom have been TV family to each other for years,” said Tracy Verna, chief content officer, Great American Community. “From simple everyday moments to seasonal ‘how-tos,’ Great American Community will spread joy, enhance people’s lives and have fans feeling like they are returning home and catching up with old friends.”

Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison, Jill Wagner, Trevor Donovan, Debbie Matenopoulos and Lauren Makk are among the series hosts. McKellar hosts Bits of Joy, including motivational, healthy and faith segments. Mathison hosts The Happy Life. Wagner hosts Farm and Family.

Five new episodes of select series drop daily, seven days a week.

Great American Community is part of Great American Media, along with Great American Family, Great American Living and Great American Adventures. ■