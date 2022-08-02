Gray TV Gives More GMs Regional Station Oversight

Corey Hanson (l.) adds oversight of Alaska stations and Don Vesely adds a pair of Illinois properties to his purview.

Gray Television said it is changing its management structure by giving more of its general managers oversight of additional stations as regional VPs.

The latest moves follow the departure of senior VP, local media Tim Ingram, the company said. In March, Gray promoted six GMs , giving them regional responsibilities after another executive left the company.

Ted Fortinberry, general manager of WLBT, Jackson, Mississippi, will now also oversee Gray’s stations in Biloxi and Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Monroe, Louisiana.

Corey Hanson, GM of KPTV and KPDX in Portland, Oregon, will also oversee Gray stations in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau, Alaska.

The GM of WSMV Nashville, Jasmine Hatcher Hardin, will also oversee stations in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Evansville, Indiana.

Brent McClure, GM of KFDA in Amarillo, Texas, will also oversee the Lubbock, Sherman and Wichita Falls, Texas, operations.

Matt Moran, GM of WOIO and WUAB, Cleveland, will oversee Gray’s stations in Binghamton and Watertown, New York.

Matt Pumo, the GM of WDBJ and WZBJ in Roanoke, Virginia, will now also oversee Gray’s television stations in Bluefield-Beckley and Clarksburg, West Virginia.

Joe Sciortino, GM of WAFB Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will now also oversee Gray’s television stations in Alexandria and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

GM Holly Steuart of WTVM Columbus, Georgia, will now also oversee Gray’s television stations in Albany, Georgia, and in Gainesville and Panama City, Florida.

Don Vesely, the GM of WMTV Madison, Wisconsin, will now also oversee Gray’s television stations in Peoria and Rockford, Illinois.

Gray also said Collin Gaston, the regional VP and general manager of WRBC in Birmingham, Alabama, will oversee stations in Dothan and Huntsville, Alabaman and Memphis, Tennessee. He already oversaw stations in Meridian, Mississippi and Montgomery, Alabama.

“We wish Tim [Ingram] all the best in his new endeavors and thank him for many years of service to Gray and the local communities in which he successfully led our leading local television stations,” Gray chief operating officer Bob Smith said. ■